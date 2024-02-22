The Prime Minister of Denmark announced the signing of a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine. A military aid is also allocated

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen informed that her country will guarantee security support to Kyiv in the next 10 years as part of the agreement with Ukraine. This is included in the bilateral security agreement.

This is reported by the Danish public broadcaster DR.

Denmark is committed to supporting Ukraine in both the military and civilian spheres for the next 10 years, and will also help support Ukraineʼs ability to defend itself against a future military invasion by Russia.

Ukraine undertakes to implement the necessary reforms aimed at the development of democracy and the fight against corruption in order to achieve future membership in the European Union and NATO.

The Ukrainian side has not yet announced the signing of the agreement. Her details are currently unknown. The text of the agreement is also not yet available.

Military aid

In addition, the Danish government announced the 15th package of military aid to Ukraine for €161 million (DKK 1.7 billion). This money was spent on the purchase of 15,000 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber, demining equipment, ammunition for air defense, unmanned aerial vehicles, radars and communication equipment. All this will be delivered to Ukraine within a few months.