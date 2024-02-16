Kyiv and Berlin concluded a security agreement. The details

On February 16, Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support. Its text was published on the website of the official online representation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This agreement expands the cooperation and partnership of countries for the protection of international law, law and order and peace and the protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms. Germany plans to provide Ukraine with as much support as needed to help restore territorial integrity, support the economy and deter future Russian aggression.

The agreement will be valid for ten years from the date of its signing.

Security and military assistance

Germany will provide long-term military support to Ukraine so that it can restore its territorial integrity and deter aggression in the future. Also, Berlin will promote joint purchases and other forms of cooperation in the field of weapons together with European and international partners, will participate in "Ramstein".

Germany will support the development of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and increase their compatibility with Euro-Atlantic partners. The country also took a leading role in the Coalition of Integrated Air and Missile Defense capabilities and supports other coalitions.

The German side will train the Ukrainian military, and will also be able to conduct training for instructors of law enforcement agencies, such as the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Germany will study how to encourage the involvement of its defense industry in the development of the defense industrial base of Ukraine, in particular through investments. The parties will strengthen cooperation in the defense sphere.

Meanwhile, Ukraine undertakes to promote defense reforms and modernization, strengthen civilian control over the security sector, and increase the efficiency and transparency of defense institutions and industry.

Germany and Ukraine intend to identify and counter hybrid threats, deter Russian conventional aggression, espionage and hybrid warfare. The parties will work on protecting the IT infrastructure, strengthening cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

The countries will also exchange intelligence information.

Economic cooperation

Ukraine and Germany will work on expansion of economic cooperation, development of small and medium-sized enterprises, economic integration of Ukraine, creation of a favorable environment for domestic and international investments in Ukraine. Germany will also help Ukraine in harmonizing its legislation with EU standards. The countries will strengthen cooperation in such areas as construction, cyber security, digital transformation, chemical industry, electronics, energy, agriculture, engineering, weapons industry and "green" energy. In general, Germany will pay special attention to Ukraineʼs transition to "green" energy and provide support to the Ukrainian energy sector.

Germany will involve Ukrainian specialists who have gained experience in protecting critical infrastructure to implement projects on its territory and in partner countries. Therefore, Ukraine and Germany will create joint educational and training programs so that Ukrainians can gain international experience.

The signatories of the agreement will also cooperate in the field of combating dangerous organized crime, demining, reconstruction, development of civil society, strengthening of civil defense. Berlin undertakes to provide humanitarian aid.

Germany and Ukraine will look for ways to get compensation from Russia for the damages caused by the war.

Technical and financial support, reforms, political cooperation

The two countries will strengthen cooperation in the customs sphere, the sphere of financial market supervision. Ukraine will continue to carry out the reforms required for EU accession, in particular in the area of justice, the rule of law, decentralization, the fight against corruption and money laundering, as well as in the security sector and public administration. Germany will support her in this.

Germany and Ukraine will support the work of the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General and the International Criminal Court to ensure a full and fair investigation of allegations of war crimes and other international crimes. Germany will continue its participation in the work of the Coalition to find options for the creation of a tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Germany will contribute to the current and future support of Ukraine from the EU, will work on strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Future aggression

If, after the end of a full-scale war, Russia attacks Ukraine again, at the request of Kyiv or Berlin, the parties will hold consultations within 24 hours. Germany undertakes to provide quick and permanent assistance in the field of security, modern military equipment, economic assistance, etc.