Ukraine and Germany signed a bilateral security agreement

President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a bilateral security agreement.

This was announced by the German Chancellor in X.

According to him, this agreement is a historic step.

"Germany will continue to support Ukraine in the face of a Russian war of aggression," Scholz added.

The details of the agreement have not yet been announced, but the purpose of the document is to provide Ukraine with security for the period until it becomes a full member of NATO.

Later, Volodymyr Zelensky wrote that the agreement fixes German support for Ukraine at the level of more than €7 billion for this year.

"These are weapons for which there are already specific contracts. The agreement contains Germanyʼs clear position regarding sanctions against the aggressor, the tribunal, frozen assets," he added.

The agreement also provides for a mechanism for emergency consultations "in the event of a possible future Russian armed attack on Ukraine."

What are security guarantees?

On July 12, 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.