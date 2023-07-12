At the NATO summit, they agreed on a statement on security guarantees for Ukraine. The text

The key thesis of the Declaration is confirmation of the fact that the security of Ukraine is a component of the security of the Euro-Atlantic region. This thesis is supported by the mention of Ukraineʼs future membership in NATO.

The declaration itself is a framework general document. The next step is to conclude a system of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries.

The G7 countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. On July 12, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak informed this.

Security guarantees will include:

Assistance to Ukraine in self-defense and prevention of new aggression. It is, in particular, about the supply of weapons, support in the development of the military-industrial complex, training, cooperation in the field of intelligence and cyber security. The guarantor countries will also help increase the stability of the Ukrainian economy and energy industry and provide technical and financial assistance.

Measures in the event of a new aggression, which include immediate consultations to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for defense in the shortest possible time. Support in holding Russia accountable for aggression and economic and legal steps aimed at punishing Russia and increasing its war spending. Among them are the further strengthening of sanctions pressure, the freezing of assets, the creation of mechanisms for collecting reparations, the prosecution of those guilty of crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians in accordance with the norms of international law.

Yermak emphasized that this document is open, it allows other countries that are not part of the G7 to join the security guarantees. The declaration is the first document that symbolizes the presence of an "umbrella" in the form of security guarantees.

AFP has obtained access to the G7 document. It states that the countries will seek to agree on the provision of "modern military equipment for land, air and sea" to Ukrainian forces.

"This will mean prioritizing Air Defense, artillery and long-range weapons, armored vehicles and other key capabilities such as combat aviation," the statement said.

The states said that they would offer to promptly provide military and financial assistance to Ukraine in the event of a future armed attack by Russia. They will also seek to impose economic and other costs on Russia if it starts another war after this one is over.

At 17:12, the Presidentʼs Office published the text of the declaration.