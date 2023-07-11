Jens Stoltenberg: Ukraine will receive an invitation to NATO when all allies agree to it and the conditions are met

Ukraine will become a member of NATO when all allies agree and all conditions are met.

This was stated by Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a briefing at the NATO summit on July 11.

"We will extend an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO when the allies agree, and the conditions are met," Stoltenberg said.

Also, according to him, the process of acquiring membership for Ukraine has changed from a two-stage to a one-stage one — the requirement to implement the MAP is canceled.

In addition, Stoltenberg announced a new multi-year aid program for Ukraine to switch from Soviet standards to NATO standards.

The Ukraine-NATO Council will also be created, which will be launched tomorrow, July 12. Volodymyr Zelenskyi will take part in it. According to the Secretary-General, it will become a forum for consultations and decision-making.

Separately, Stoltenberg mentioned the conditions that Ukraine must fulfill in order to join NATO. "We also have the conditions partially laid down in Article 10 of the Washington Treaty of NATO. And, of course, the members of the Alliance should assess whether the conditions have been fully met," said the Secretary-General.

Mainly, it is the fight against corruption, reforms to modernize public administration institutions (including the security and defense sector), compatibility with NATO standards, and the end of the war.