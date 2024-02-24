Canada will allocate $2.2 billion in annual aid to Ukraine. The countries signed a security agreement

Today, February 24, Ukraine also signed a security agreement with Canada. The document provides that Canada will allocate more than 3 billion Canadian dollars (about 2.2 billion US dollars) in macro-financial and defense assistance to Ukraine in 2024.

The agreement was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"Today, Ukraine is definitely stronger than two years ago. Today we signed another security agreement that strengthens the position of our people and especially our soldiers. This is a powerful and timely decision, which is an important contribution to strengthening our stability," Zelenskyy wrote.

The text of the agreement is still unknown.

Earlier today , Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement with Italy.

What are security guarantees?

On July 12, 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius , the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.