Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement with Italy

Ukraine and Italy signed a bilateral security agreement. The document will lay a solid foundation for the countriesʼ long-term security partnership. This happened during the meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi with the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni.

The parties also discussed further support for Ukraine in the context of Italyʼs presidency of the G7.

"I thank Italy for its support of Ukraine, in particular the defense capability and reconstruction of our state, and for continuing to provide military aid to Ukraine until the end of 2024," Zelenskyy added.

Details of the agreement have not yet been published.

What are security guarantees?

On July 12, 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius , the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.