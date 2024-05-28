Ukraine signed a security agreement with Portugal. Kyiv will receive €126 million for defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation with Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro. This happened during a visit to Lisbon on May 28, the Office of the President reports.

In 2024, according to the agreement, Portugal will provide Ukraine with at least €126 million in military support, including material and financial contributions. Currently, Lisbon has already allocated €100 million to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The agreement establishes Portugalʼs commitment to support Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity within the 1991 borders, including the territorial sea.

Portugal confirms participation in the F-16 coalition, an international coalition of maritime security capabilities, as well as in the large-caliber munitions procurement program, demining efforts, and strengthening maritime security.

Separate blocks of the agreement are devoted to bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, intelligence, the fight against organized crime and propaganda, as well as countering chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks.

Ukraine and Portugal will coordinate and strengthen joint efforts to support our country on its path to future NATO membership.