Ukraine and Sweden signed a security agreement. Kyiv will receive €6.5 billion in aid

On May 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson signed the Agreement on cooperation in the field of security between the countries.

This is reported by the Office of the President.

During 2024-2026, Sweden will provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of SEK 75 billion (about €6.5 billion), which will approximately amount to €2.2 billion per year. The amount of assistance will increase during the ten-year term of the document.

Ukraineʼs military support includes aviation and air defense, armored vehicles, artillery, enhanced maritime security, mine clearance assistance, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Sweden has already provided and will continue to provide Archer artillery systems and CV90 combat vehicles to Ukraine, for which the partners will also work out opportunities for joint production.

A unique part of the agreement with Sweden is the provision of specialized ASC 890 aircraft, as well as the prospect of transferring JAS 39 Gripen aircraft to Ukraine, including relevant training.

Sweden will also support the development of Ukraineʼs modern defense and industrial potential and develop bilateral cooperation on the localization, repair, maintenance and production of Swedish defense products in Ukraine.

Separate blocks of the agreement concern support for the Ukrainian peace formula, sanctions, compensation for damages and bringing the aggressor to justice, as well as assistance in economic recovery, reconstruction, and protection of critical infrastructure.

In addition, Sweden clearly confirmed its support for Ukraine on the way to membership in the EU and NATO.