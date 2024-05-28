Ukraine and Belgium signed a security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander de Croo signed a security agreement. It will be valid for the next 10 years.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This year, Belgium will allocate at least €977 million in military aid to Ukraine. The agreement also established a specific number of military aircraft that will be provided to Ukraine by 2028 — 30 F-16 fighters. At the same time, the first fighters should be delivered this year.

In the agreement, Belgium guarantees timely security assistance, modern military equipment and weapons, taking into account the needs of Ukraine. At the same time, the agreement includes separate blocks dedicated to bilateral cooperation between the countries in the defense industry and support of the Ukrainian peace formula, as well as strengthening sanctions and holding Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine.

"I thank Prime Minister de Croix, his government and all Belgians for their steadfast and long-term support for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Also, in the agreement, Belgium clearly confirmed its support for Ukraineʼs future membership in the European Union and NATO.