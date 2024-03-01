Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte signed a bilateral security agreement for the next 10 years. The agreement also calls for €2 billion in military aid from the Netherlands this year.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the agreement, the priority will be in the field of air defense, artillery, naval and long-range means, with a special emphasis on strengthening the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Netherlands undertakes to strengthen sanctions against Russia and hold it accountable for the war in Ukraine. Russia will also be forced to compensate for the damage caused.

According to the document, the Netherlands also supports Ukraineʼs future membership in the EU and NATO.

What are security guarantees?

On July 12, 2023, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.

Ukraine has already signed bilateral agreements on security guarantees with Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, France, Italy and Canada. All of them provide for military and economic support and are valid for ten years.