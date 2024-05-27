Ukraine and Spain signed a security agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez signed a security agreement.

The signing ceremony was broadcast by the Office of the President.

"We have now signed a political agreement, which has a very important role. This is a contract for the future, and it is an example of our determination to provide Ukraine with all the tools to provide Ukraine with stability," Sanchez said.

The politician emphasized that Spain is already the tenth country to sign a security agreement with Ukraine.

"We see security as integrated, so there are several areas. Financial, military, production between Ukraine and Spain, support, reconstruction, recovery and demining are the topics covered by the agreement. Spain has provided a lot of support for two years and is committed to supporting another billion euros in order to strengthen Ukraineʼs capacity," he said.

Sanchez emphasized that the aid package to Ukraine will include air defense equipment.