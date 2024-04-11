Ukraine and Latvia signed a bilateral agreement on security guarantees

Presidents of Ukraine and Latvia Volodymyr Zelensky and Edgars Rinkevichs signed a bilateral security agreement.

This was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Latvia has pledged to provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP each year and has undertaken a ten-year commitment to support Ukraine in cyber defense, demining, and unmanned technologies. Latvia will also contribute to Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union and NATO.

"Thank you friendly Latvia! This is precisely the specificity and predictability that our struggle for freedom and independence needs," the Ukrainian president wrote.