Ukraine and Iceland signed a security agreement. Its text

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson signed a security agreement — the Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support.

The agreement stipulates that Iceland will provide long-term economic, humanitarian and defense support to Ukraine, and will contribute to its future membership in the EU and NATO. For this, Iceland will allocate at least $30 million annually during 2024-2028.

Iceland is ready to finance, purchase and supply defense materials and equipment to Ukraine, as well as cooperate for the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.

"The uniqueness of the agreement is that Iceland undertakes to continue transporting military cargo and equipment from NATO allies to Ukraine by chartered cargo planes. In addition, Iceland will pay special attention to the support and equipment of Ukrainian women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Presidentʼs Office emphasized.

Iceland will strengthen diplomatic representation in Kyiv to deepen work with Ukrainian government institutions, parliament, civil society and the private sector in Ukraine.

Comprehensive and long-term support of Ukraine

The agreement deepens cooperation and partnership between Ukraine and Iceland. The latter will hold consultations with Ukraine on a permanent basis on strategic issues, coordinate and coordinate the assistance needed to protect against Russian aggression.

In 2024, Iceland pledged to allocate €2 million at the initiative of the Czech Republic for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.

Icelandʼs parliamentary resolution indicates that the country will support Ukraine for a five-year period.

Political cooperation

Ukraine and Iceland will work together at the bilateral level and in international forums to achieve a just and lasting peace, as outlined in the Ukrainian Peace Formula. Iceland will promote the peace formula at the global level, participate and support its implementation.

According to the agreement, Ukraine undertakes to implement the reforms defined by the EU, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB) and NATO. The participants of the agreement confirm that Ukraine is an integral part of Euro-Atlantic and global security. Iceland will support Ukraine in carrying out reforms.

Iceland and Ukraine will also ensure accountability for international crimes committed in and against Ukraine, including the crime of aggression. Both countries will continue to work within the coalition to find options for establishing a tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The countries confirm that Russian sovereign assets should remain frozen until the Russian Federation compensates for the damages caused to Ukraine.

Iceland and Ukraine will cooperate within the framework of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Iceland will continue to work closely with the EU in maintaining pressure on Russia through tough international sanctions. Ukraine and Iceland will provide each other with up-to-date information on the grounds for sanctions.

Support related to defense

Iceland will support increasing the capacity of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine to defend themselves against Russian aggression today, deter aggression in the future, and strengthen interoperability with NATO standards. Iceland will support the integration of Ukraineʼs defense industry into NATOʼs security and defense structures.

Iceland and other allies will conduct training, including training of instructors, explosive ordnance disposal, demining, training of Ukrainian field medics, etc.

Iceland will provide defense support to Ukraine through NATOʼs comprehensive aid package for Ukraine and the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine, the Defense Contact Group for Ukraine, including through the Mine Action Coalition and the IT Coalition. Iceland is ready to finance, purchase and supply defense materials and equipment, as well as provide support in terms of transportation of military cargo and equipment to Ukraine from NATO allies by chartered cargo planes.

Ukraine and Iceland will also cooperate in the fields of cyber security and countering disinformation, intelligence and security, and maritime security.

In addition, Iceland will provide economic assistance to support the Ukrainian economy and provide basic services to the population of Ukraine, support reconstruction.

Cooperation in case of future armed attack

In the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine, at the request of any party to the agreement, its participants will hold consultations within 24 hours in a bilateral format. Iceland will provide quick and sustainable assistance in the field of security, economic assistance.

The agreement remains valid for ten years.