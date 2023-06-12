”Skhemy” project showed satellite images of the tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP

The "Schemes" project published satellite images of the shallowing of the tributary to the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The photos were taken by Planet Labs satellites on June 9.
The tributary became shallow due to a constant decrease in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir.
Energoatom says that the water level in the cooling pond of the ZNPP is stable. The situation is under control. According to data at 20:00 on June 11, the water level in the pond is 16.67 meters, which is quite enough for the needs of the station. Earlier, it was noted there that the ZNPP power units would not operate from September 2022, and therefore the water from the cooling pond is not actively evaporating.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region. Due to the breach of the dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat; it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the settlements and the biosphere. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink. According to preliminary information, 10 people died, 42 are considered missing.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro, 16,000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. The situation is worse on the occupied left bank.
- Reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP will cost up to one billion dollars and will last five years. The UN and the European Union will provide humanitarian assistance to victims of the destruction of the dam. The White House said that it would not leave it at that and will help Ukraine, and Ukraine will also receive help from the NATO Disaster Response Center.
- The estimated amount of damage to the environment due to Russiaʼs detonation of the Kakhovka HPP already amounts to more than 55 billion hryvnias.