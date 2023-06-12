”Skhemy” project showed satellite images of the tributary to the cooling pond of the ZNPP

The "Schemes" project published satellite images of the shallowing of the tributary to the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The photos were taken by Planet Labs satellites on June 9.

СХЕМИ / Радіо свобода

СХЕМИ / Радіо свобода

The tributary became shallow due to a constant decrease in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir.

Energoatom says that the water level in the cooling pond of the ZNPP is stable. The situation is under control. According to data at 20:00 on June 11, the water level in the pond is 16.67 meters, which is quite enough for the needs of the station. Earlier, it was noted there that the ZNPP power units would not operate from September 2022, and therefore the water from the cooling pond is not actively evaporating.