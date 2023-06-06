Undermining of the dam of the Kakhovka HPP: 16 thousand people were in the critical zone on the right bank of the Kherson region

In the Kherson region, almost 16 000 people are in the critical flooding zone of the right bank of the Dnipro River due to the morning explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this on the air of the telethon.

Tyahynka, Lvove, Odradokamyanka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Ponyativka, Bilozerka, Ostriv microdistrict of the Kherson region are partially or completely flooded as of 07:30 in the Kherson region.

Evacuation by buses will be to Kherson, Mykolaiv, then from there to Khmelnytskyi, Odesa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kyiv and other cities. At 12:00, there will be an evacuation train to Mykolaiv at the Kherson railway station.

All elders and heads of communities have been informed and are gathering the population at collection points. In each community, a separate headquarters was created, which is responsible for its territory.