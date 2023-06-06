Russia blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam, evacuation was announced in the region

Russia blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region, the water will reach a critical level in 5 hours, the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas has begun.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson military administration, announced this on the morning of June 6.

Under threat of flooding on the right bank of the Dnipro River, namely: the villages of Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lyovo, Tyahynka, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Ponyativka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, and partly the city of Kherson — Korabel Island. Evacuation from these areas will be carried out by buses.

People are asked to turn off all electrical appliances, take documents and essentials and take care of loved ones and pets.

The occupying "mayor" of Novaya Kakhovka, Volodymyr Leontiev, initially stated that "everywhere in the city is normal, everything is quiet and calm," but then he reported that around two oʼclock in the morning, "there was a series of numerous strikes on the Kakhovka HPP, which destroyed the "valves."

"As a result, water from the Kakhovsky Reservoir began to flow downstream in an uncontrolled manner," he added.

Due to the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovka HPP, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere.

The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is dropping rapidly, almost 15 centimeters an hour.