Blowing up the Kakhovska HPP: intelligence says the Russians acted erratically and allowed their equipment to sink

According to the results of the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the explosion of the Kakhovska hydroelectric plant did not affect Ukraineʼs ability to de-occupy its own territories.
At the same time, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.
Zelenskyi also listened to the reports of the military command about the situation at the front and added that the readiness of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for further actions is now maximum.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovska HPP in the Kherson region was destroyed by an explosion, and the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas began. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere.
- On the right bank of the Dnirpo, 16,000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region. After the detonation of the hydroelectric power station, the zoo in Nova Kakhovka was flooded, where almost all the animals died.
- So far, more than 1,300 people have been evacuated from the flooded zone in the Kherson region, Serhii Kruk, the head of the State Emergency Service, said. 500 rescuers and 160 units of State Emergency Service equipment from eleven oblasts were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovska HPP.
- There may be negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but the situation is under control. The water level in the Kakhovsky Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, and water from this reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for the turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP.
- Reconstruction of the Kakhovska HPP will cost up to $1 billion and will last five years. According to approximate estimates, 35-37 villages will be flooded, said the head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota.