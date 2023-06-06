Blowing up the Kakhovska HPP: intelligence says the Russians acted erratically and allowed their equipment to sink

According to the results of the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the explosion of the Kakhovska hydroelectric plant did not affect Ukraineʼs ability to de-occupy its own territories.

At the same time, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians deliberately blew up the dam, but they did it chaotically, which caused their military equipment to sink.

Zelenskyi also listened to the reports of the military command about the situation at the front and added that the readiness of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for further actions is now maximum.