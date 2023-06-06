The Zaporizhzhia NPP was under threat due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HP. The situation is currently under control

The explosion of the Kakhovka HPP may have negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but the situation is under control.

Energoatom informed about this on June 6.

The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing due to the dam explosion, and the water from this reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for the turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP. Now the cooling pond is full, there is enough water in it for the needs of the station.

The situation at the ZNPP is under control, Ukrainian personnel are monitoring all indicators.