The Zaporizhzhia NPP was under threat due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HP. The situation is currently under control

The explosion of the Kakhovka HPP may have negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), but the situation is under control.
Energoatom informed about this on June 6.
The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing due to the dam explosion, and the water from this reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for the turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP. Now the cooling pond is full, there is enough water in it for the needs of the station.
The situation at the ZNPP is under control, Ukrainian personnel are monitoring all indicators.
- On the night of June 6, Russia blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region, the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas began. Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region.