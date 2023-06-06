In Nova Kakhovka, the zoo was flooded after the hydroelectric power plant was blown up. Only swans and ducks survived

In the occupied Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, the local zoo was flooded due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. Almost all the animals died.
This was reported by the "UAnimals" organization on its Facebook page.
There they said that they were able to contact the management of the "Kazkova Dibrova" zoo. There they confirmed that the territory of the zoo was completely flooded, and only swans and ducks were able to escape.
"The person we spoke to (name withheld for security reasons) said: "We tried our best to keep the zoo under occupation. Now it no longer exists," the organization noted.
Meanwhile, a video of swans being spotted in Nova Kakhovka near the local Palace of Culture was shared on social networks. In total, about 260 animals could be in the zoo.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was destroyed by an explosion, and the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas began. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region announced that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region.
- There may be negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but the situation is under control. The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, and water from this reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for the turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP.