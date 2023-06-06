In Nova Kakhovka, the zoo was flooded after the hydroelectric power plant was blown up. Only swans and ducks survived

In the occupied Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, the local zoo was flooded due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. Almost all the animals died.

This was reported by the "UAnimals" organization on its Facebook page.

There they said that they were able to contact the management of the "Kazkova Dibrova" zoo. There they confirmed that the territory of the zoo was completely flooded, and only swans and ducks were able to escape.

"The person we spoke to (name withheld for security reasons) said: "We tried our best to keep the zoo under occupation. Now it no longer exists," the organization noted.

Meanwhile, a video of swans being spotted in Nova Kakhovka near the local Palace of Culture was shared on social networks. In total, about 260 animals could be in the zoo.