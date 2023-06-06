Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will last 5 years and will cost up to $1 billion

Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will cost up to $1 billion and will last five years.

The head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota told about this in a flash interview for Forbes.

According to him, the reservoir will be emptied to a "dead point" in about four days.

"The peak of the reservoir, when the water will be the most, is expected today after lunch at 4-5 p.m.," he noted.

Syrota emphasized that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is under control, catastrophic consequences are not expected. The main problem is that a large part of three regions will remain without water: Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia.

According to approximate estimates, 35-37 villages will be flooded.

"According to our calculations, in 7-10 days all this will be activated and all the water will go further into the sea," added Syrota.

On the air of the telethon, he added that "Ukrhydroenergo" has already started professional discussions on how to quickly block the dam after de-occupation. Specialists of the project institute and builders are involved in this.

In addition, experts are discussing measures to supply water from the upper reservoirs of the Dnipro Cascade to provide areas that will suffer from a lack of water.