Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will last 5 years and will cost up to $1 billion

Reconstruction of the Kakhovka HPP will cost up to $1 billion and will last five years.
The head of "Ukrhydroenergo" Ihor Syrota told about this in a flash interview for Forbes.
According to him, the reservoir will be emptied to a "dead point" in about four days.
"The peak of the reservoir, when the water will be the most, is expected today after lunch at 4-5 p.m.," he noted.
Syrota emphasized that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is under control, catastrophic consequences are not expected. The main problem is that a large part of three regions will remain without water: Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia.
According to approximate estimates, 35-37 villages will be flooded.
"According to our calculations, in 7-10 days all this will be activated and all the water will go further into the sea," added Syrota.
On the air of the telethon, he added that "Ukrhydroenergo" has already started professional discussions on how to quickly block the dam after de-occupation. Specialists of the project institute and builders are involved in this.
In addition, experts are discussing measures to supply water from the upper reservoirs of the Dnipro Cascade to provide areas that will suffer from a lack of water.
- On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovka HPP in the Kherson region was destroyed by an explosion, and the evacuation of residents from dangerous areas began. Ukraine accused Russia of undermining the hydroelectric power station, and the occupying authorities of the Kherson region informed that the hydroelectric power station had been "fired". Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under threat, it is also possible to deprive people of drinking water in the south of the Kherson region and in the Crimea, and to destroy part of the population centers and the biosphere.
- On the right bank of the Dnipro River, 16 000 people were in the critical flooding zone, evacuation was announced in the region.
- There may be negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but the situation is under control. The water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir is rapidly decreasing, and water from this reservoir is necessary for the station to receive power for the turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP.