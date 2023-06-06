UN Secretary General Guterres reacted to the explosion of Kakhovska HPP. He says that this is a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reacted to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant, calling it "another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine." At the same time, he stated that the UN "does not have access to independent information about the circumstances that led to the destruction of the Kakhovska HPP."

According to Guterres, "at least 16,000 people have already lost their homes" and thousands more may be left without drinking water. Because of this, the UN and humanitarian partners organized the distribution of bottled water, tablets for cleaning technical water and other aid.

Guterres also noted that the situation threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and called for a "just peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and the resolutions of the General Assembly."