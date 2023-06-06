News

Blowing of the Kakhovska HPP: the European Union is ready to help with the consequences of flooding

Liza Brovko
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, told the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, about the explosion of the Kakhovska hydroelectric plant and the consequences it has for people and the environment.

The EUʼs chief diplomat stated that the bloc is ready to provide aid, in particular humanitarian, to mitigate the consequences of "this catastrophe caused by Russia.”