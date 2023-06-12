Due to the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP, 10 people died, 42 are considered missing

According to preliminary information, as a result of Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovka HPP dam, 10 people died, 42 are considered missing.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"According to confirmed information, on the right bank of the Dnipro River, 8 Ukrainians died in Kherson region, 2 — in Mykolaiv region, 42 people are considered missing, including seven children," he noted.

According to Klymenko, information is coming from the left bank, but it will be checked.

"Of course, information about the dead people also comes from the left bank. You know that yesterday, when trying to cross to the right bank, the enemy fired at our citizens and 3 people were killed and several were wounded. We are monitoring such information, as soon as we have more accurate data on dead or injured citizens, we will make it officially public," he added.