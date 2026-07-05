Massive attack on Kyiv, explosion in Monaco and suspicion of Tyshchenko. Weekly digest

This week, the Russian army massively attacked Kyiv, an explosion occurred in Monaco, which injured the family of Dnipro businessman Vadym Yermolayev, and NABU and SAPO declared suspicion against the MP Mykola Tyshchenko.
Babel has collected the main events of the week.
Suspicion of Mykola Tyshchenko
The week began with SAPO and NABU exposing Peopleʼs Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko on June 29 — he is suspected of demanding $1 million in bribes for a "covering" for a call center, and of money laundering. At the same time, he was informed of suspicion under articles of bribery, money laundering, and false declaration.
Explosion in Monaco
The next day, June 30, an explosion occurred in a residential building in Monaco, which injured a family of Ukrainians — Dnipro businessman Vadym Yermolayev, his wife (later it turned out that she was not an official, but a common-law wife) and their son.
Former Energy "Minister" of the occupied Crimea was detained in Kyiv
On the same day, SBU detained in Kyiv the former "minister" of energy of occupied Crimea, who was working for Russia. At the time, Babelʼs sources confirmed that it was Serhiy Kolobov.
EU disburses first tranche of €90 billion loan aid
Also on June 30, the European Union disbursed the first tranche of aid to Ukraine, intended for defense needs, of €3.9 billion. This is part of a larger €90 billion EU loan. The funds will be used to produce drones.
Serhiy Kuznetsov indicted in “Nord Stream” case
On July 1, prosecutors in Germany indicted Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov — he is suspected of the “Nord Stream” explosion, which occurred on September 26, 2022. The investigation claims: Kuznetsov was in charge of the sailing yacht from which the “Nord Stream” explosion was carried out, along with seven other people involved in it.
Attack on Kyiv
On the night of July 2, the Russians launched a massive attack on Kyiv. The Russian army then used 496 drones and 74 missiles. The air defense neutralized 476 UAVs and 48 missiles.
The Russian army simultaneously used ballistic, anti-ship, cruise and aircraft missiles. The Air Force says that one of the features of the attack was the large number of ballistic and jet drones.
As of July 4, it was known that 31 people had died. Another 102 were injured. In total, more than 130 houses in the capital were damaged (some of them were destroyed). Animals in the zoo were also affected and a key warehouse of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society was destroyed.
Interpol has begun searching for a Ukrainian woman suspected of attempting to assassinate businessman Yermolayev
Interpol on July 3 launched a search for 39-year-old Ukrainian Anastasia Berezovskaya, suspected of the attempted murder of Dnipro developer Vadym Yermolayev, his common-law wife Anna Nasobina, and their young son. She was described as a woman of strong build with black hair and at least one tattoo.
At the same time, the police searched her rented apartment in Frankfurt and the rental car in which she left France for Germany.
Ukrainian National Pantheon to be Built in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra
On July 4, the Cabinet of Ministers determined the location for the Ukrainian National Pantheon (the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on its creation on July 1). It is planned to be built on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve in Kyiv.
Trump and Zelenskyʼs conversation
On the same day, President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky congratulated Trump on the US Independence Day, thanked him for military and political support, and they discussed the situation on the front and in diplomacy. The presidents also agreed to continue their communication in person at the NATO summit in Ankara.
The "Russian House" has been finally closed in Moldova
On Sunday, July 5, the Russian Center for Science and Culture ("Russian House") was closed in the capital of Moldova, Chisinau — in November 2025, Moldova withdrew from the intergovernmental agreement on cultural centers, which it signed with the Russian Federation in 1998.
Poland will declassify data on all military aid to Ukraine over four years
Also today, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz ordered the declassification of information about all military assistance to Ukraine from 2022 to 2026. Earlier, co-chairman of the far-right Polish party "Confederation", the Deputy Speaker of the Sejm Krzysztof Bosak stated that in March the government transferred interceptor missiles for “Patriot” systems to Ukraine.
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