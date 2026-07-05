Massive attack on Kyiv, explosion in Monaco and suspicion of Tyshchenko. Weekly digest

This week, the Russian army massively attacked Kyiv, an explosion occurred in Monaco, which injured the family of Dnipro businessman Vadym Yermolayev, and NABU and SAPO declared suspicion against the MP Mykola Tyshchenko.

Babel has collected the main events of the week.

Suspicion of Mykola Tyshchenko

The week began with SAPO and NABU exposing Peopleʼs Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko on June 29 — he is suspected of demanding $1 million in bribes for a "covering" for a call center, and of money laundering. At the same time, he was informed of suspicion under articles of bribery, money laundering, and false declaration.

Explosion in Monaco

The next day, June 30, an explosion occurred in a residential building in Monaco, which injured a family of Ukrainians — Dnipro businessman Vadym Yermolayev, his wife (later it turned out that she was not an official, but a common-law wife) and their son.

Former Energy "Minister" of the occupied Crimea was detained in Kyiv

On the same day, SBU detained in Kyiv the former "minister" of energy of occupied Crimea, who was working for Russia. At the time, Babelʼs sources confirmed that it was Serhiy Kolobov.

EU disburses first tranche of €90 billion loan aid

Also on June 30, the European Union disbursed the first tranche of aid to Ukraine, intended for defense needs, of €3.9 billion. This is part of a larger €90 billion EU loan. The funds will be used to produce drones.

Serhiy Kuznetsov indicted in “Nord Stream” case

On July 1, prosecutors in Germany indicted Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov — he is suspected of the “Nord Stream” explosion, which occurred on September 26, 2022. The investigation claims: Kuznetsov was in charge of the sailing yacht from which the “Nord Stream” explosion was carried out, along with seven other people involved in it.