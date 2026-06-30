Crimeaʼs former energy minister Serhiy Kolobov was detained in Kyiv. He is suspected of treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained in Kyiv the former "minister" of energy of occupied Crimea, who worked for Russia.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies, we are talking about Serhiy Kolobov.

After the annexation of the peninsula in 2014, he obtained Russian citizenship and voluntarily headed the so-called Ministry of Fuel and Energy of Crimea, SBU notes.

In this position, the defendant helped the occupation authorities establish control over the strategically important energy infrastructure of Crimea — the Simferopol and Sevastopol TPPs, the Tavria TPP, a network of solar and wind power plants, gas pipelines and gas compressor stations, oil depots and oil terminals in Kerch and Feodosia.

Also, for two years, the "official" tried to re-register Crimean energy assets under Russian law. After his release, he continued to work for Russia and headed a number of local extractive industry companies.

SBU detained a man in Kyiv, where he had come to resolve personal matters. During the searches, they seized his Russian passports, bank cards, and documents proving his employment in Russia.

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The defendant was charged with treason and faces up to 15 years in prison. He is currently in custody.

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