German prosecutors indict Serhiy Kuznetsov in “Nord Stream” sabotage case

In Germany, prosecutors have indicted Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov — he is suspected of undermining the “Nord Stream” pipeline, which occurred on September 26, 2022.

This was reported to Babel by Serhiy Kuznetsovʼs Ukrainian lawyer Mykola Katerynchuk.

He added that the indictment consists of 136 pages and the defense still needs time to review it.

At the same time, German publications ARD and Die Zeit write that the investigation claims: Kuznetsov was in charge of the sailing yacht from which the “Nord Stream” explosion was carried out, along with seven other people involved in it. The investigation also found evidence on his mobile phone that indicates his involvement in the explosion.

According to the investigation, Kuznetsov, while in prison in Italy, spoke on the phone with relatives and acquaintances about this explosion.

He is accused of attacking energy infrastructure (a war crime under international law), which caused an explosion and destruction.