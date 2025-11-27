Serhiy Kuznetsov has already been extradited from Italy to Germany — he is suspected of undermining “Nord Stream”

Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov has already been extradited from Italy to Germany, where he is suspected of involvement in the sabotage of the “Nord Stream” gas pipelines.

This was reported by the Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Lubinets.

Lubinets has asked the German human rights institution to monitor the Ukrainianʼs rights after he arrives. He has also asked the German Federal Prosecutorʼs Office to ensure an objective investigation and further prosecution.

He separately emphasized that at the time of the events that incriminate Serhiy, he was serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and therefore the guarantees of international humanitarian law should apply to this case.

An advisor to the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights will be involved in monitoring the trial in Germany.

According to Babel, Kuznetsov is to be taken to the German city of Karlsruhe, where the prosecutorʼs office is conducting the investigation. A court hearing is scheduled for November 28, where it is to be confirmed that this is indeed Sergei Kuznetsov.