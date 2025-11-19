Italian court extradites Serhiy Kuznetsov to Germany, where the Ukrainian is accused of the “Nord Stream” blowing up — Babel sources

The Supreme Court of Italy has upheld the decision to extradite Ukrainian veteran Serhiy Kuznetsov to Germany, where he is accused of the “Nord Stream” pipeline blowing up.

This was reported to Babel by Kuznetsovʼs lawyer Nicola Canestrini.

According to the lawyer, the Italian police will hand over Kuznetsov to German law enforcement in the coming days. The procedure should be completed within ten days.

"Despite great disappointment, I remain confident of an acquittal after a full trial in Germany. Justice is a winding path, the result of constant work, not a miracle that happens by itself," Canestrini stated.

The defense emphasizes that despite the courtʼs decision, the lawyers plan to continue to seek the suspectʼs full acquittal.