“Nord Stream” sabotage — details of court decision ordering extradition of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov to Germany revealed

An Italian court on November 19 ruled to extradite Serhiy Kuznetsov to Germany on suspicion of undermining the “Nord Stream” pipeline, as it found no evidence in favor of the Ukrainian’s functional immunity.

According to this principle of customary law, actions committed by military personnel during military operations against legitimate military targets are not considered crimes.

In contrast, a court in Poland previously refused to extradite another detainee in this case Volodymyr Zhuravlyov, because it determined that the undermining of the pipelines “was carried out in the context of the criminal and genocidal war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine since 2014”.

Kuznetsovʼs lawyer Nicola Canestrini informed Babel about the details of the courtʼs decision.

Functional immunity

The court decided that Kuznetsovʼs functional immunity was not proven primarily because Germany did not confirm the military nature of the alleged sabotage, and no Ukrainian authority officially recognized these actions as a military operation.

In November, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets wrote a letter to an Italian court, in which he acknowledged for the first time on behalf of the state that at the time of the “Nord Stream” explosions, suspect Serhiy Kuznetsov was serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Lubinets later told Babel that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine should transfer Kuznetsov’s military documents to Italy. It is currently unknown whether they were transferred or not.

Exception for political crimes

The defense pointed out that any sabotage operation aimed at resisting an armed invasion is a political crime protected by constitutional principles.

The court noted that after changes to the legislation in 2021, the concept of a "political crime" can no longer be a separate ground for refusing to extradite a person under a European arrest warrant.

Risk of degrading treatment

The defense expressed concerns about the conditions of detention in Germany.

Previously, the Italian National Agency for the Prevention of Torture reported cases of overcrowded prisons in Germany, where prisoners are forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor, in windowless cells and are restrained with metal chains.

The Court assessed the additional information provided by Germany and ruled out a real risk of inhuman or degrading treatment.

Prohibition of double jeopardy

The defense referred to a previous investigation in Denmark, which was closed due to a lack of grounds to initiate criminal proceedings.

The Italian court stated that there was not enough evidence that the case had been closed permanently so that the person could not be prosecuted again for the same actions.

Lawyers point out that such a decision significantly narrows the guarantees of fundamental rights within the framework of the European Arrest Warrant system. In their opinion, such interpretations further shrink the space for individual rights in favor of speed and efficiency of judicial cooperation.

Confidence in litigation in Germany

Kuznetsovʼs lawyers are confident that the German courts, after considering all the facts, evidence, and compliance with international law, will conclude that Sergei Kuznetsov did not violate criminal norms.

The defense considers the October decision of the Warsaw District Court, which refused to extradite co-defendant Volodymyr Zhuravlyov based on the same facts, to be an important legal reference point.