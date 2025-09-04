“Nord Stream” sabotage: Italian court postpones extradition of Ukrainian citizen

The Bologna Court of Appeal has postponed until September 9 a decision on Germanyʼs request for the extradition of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, a former captain in the Ukrainian army, arrested on August 20. He is accused of participating in the sabotage of the “Nord Stream 1” and “Nord Stream 2” gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September 2022.

This is reported by the local media Bologna Today.

After more than five hours of hearings, the judges granted a request by the defense, represented by lawyer Nicolo Canestrini, to investigate the conditions of detention in German prisons. The Attorney Generalʼs Office, which initially supported the extradition, eventually also called for further examination of the issue.

Canestrini referred to the principle of functional immunity, which means that actions committed in wartime on behalf of the state are not subject to prosecution. He also recalled that a similar investigation in Denmark had been closed, and this, in accordance with the Schengen agreements, could have consequences for Kuznetsovʼs case.

Also at the center of the debate is the so-called flag principle, which prevents a foreign soldier from being prosecuted for actions taken in the line of duty. It was already applied in the 2008 Niccolo Calipari case, when American soldiers allegedly accidentally killed an Italian police general in Iraq. No American service member has been prosecuted.

According to the defense, extradition poses serious risks of violation of fundamental rights, in particular, it could lead to unfair trials and prison conditions degrading human dignity.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Torture has reported cases of overcrowded prisons in Germany, where prisoners are forced to sleep on mattresses on the floor, in windowless cells and are fastened with metal chains.