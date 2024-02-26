The Danish prosecutorʼs office has completed the investigation into the explosions at the “Nord Streams”. The investigation was closed due to a lack of grounds for initiating a criminal case.

This was reported by the press service of the Danish police.

The results of the investigation showed that "deliberate sabotage" took place in the case of detonation at "Nord Streams". One is that there are no sufficient grounds for initiating a criminal case in Denmark.

The investigation was carried out by the Danish police together with the Security and Intelligence Service. Throughout the investigation, the Danish authorities cooperated with relevant foreign partners. The investigation was "complex and comprehensive."

The Danish Security and Intelligence Service will continue to monitor the situation.