The Danish prosecutorʼs office has completed the investigation into the explosions at the “Nord Streams”. The investigation was closed due to a lack of grounds for initiating a criminal case.
This was reported by the press service of the Danish police.
The results of the investigation showed that "deliberate sabotage" took place in the case of detonation at "Nord Streams". One is that there are no sufficient grounds for initiating a criminal case in Denmark.
The investigation was carried out by the Danish police together with the Security and Intelligence Service. Throughout the investigation, the Danish authorities cooperated with relevant foreign partners. The investigation was "complex and comprehensive."
The Danish Security and Intelligence Service will continue to monitor the situation.
- On September 26, 2022, three explosions occurred in the "Nord Stream 1" and "Nord Stream 2" pipelines that run along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, causing massive gas leaks. Only one of the four threads of the gas pipeline remained intact. Western media wrote that Russia will preserve the "Nordic Streams" because it is not going to repair them after accidents.
- The authorities of the USA, Great Britain and the EU have declared about targeted sabotage. Russia believes that the United States and its allies are interested in the explosions. Western and Russian media wrote about different versions — starting with sabotage by the Russians themselves and ending with the involvement of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Ukraineʼs involvement in sabotage.
- Sweden recently closed an investigation into the "Nord Stream” blow-up due to lack of jurisdiction. Germany will continue the investigation.