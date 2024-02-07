Sweden closed the investigation into the “Nord Stream” explosion

The Swedish prosecutorʼs office stops the investigation into the “Nord Stream” explosion due to lack of jurisdiction. Germany will continue the investigation.

This was reported by the press service of the Swedish Prosecutorʼs Office.

The main purpose of the investigation was to establish whether Swedish citizens were involved in the bombing and whether Swedish territory was used for it. The investigators found nothing of the sort.

"The investigation has been systematic and thorough. Among other things, a large number of ship movements have been analysed in order to understand what has happened. In addition to that, an extensive crime scene investigation has been carried out and several interviews have been held in the matter. Against the background of the situation we now have, we can state that Swedish jurisdiction does not apply," says Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist.

As he noted, Sweden cooperates in the investigation with several countries, primarily with Denmark and Germany.

"We have had in-depth cooperation with the investigation conducted by the German authorities. Within the framework of this legal cooperation, we have been able to hand over material that can be used as evidence in the German investigation," added Ljungqvist.

The prosecutor said that the investigation in Germany is still ongoing, but "due to the secrecy of international legal cooperation" he refuses to comment further on the progress of the investigation, as well as the conclusions and suspects in the Swedish investigation.