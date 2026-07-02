New details of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv — animals at the zoo were injured and a key Ukrainian Red Cross warehouse was destroyed

On the night of July 2, the Russians carried out one of the most massive attacks on Kyiv since the beginning of the war. The consequences of the strikes on the zoo and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society of Ukraine became known.
The buildings of the primate and bird department, the dome of the winter garden, the aquaterrarium, the hayloft, the northern entrance group and the exotic plants of the winter garden were damaged at the Kyiv Zoo. The zoo is open, but you can only enter through the central entrance.
The Ukrainian Red Cross lost 320,000 units of humanitarian cargo and equipment worth over UAH 79 million due to the attack on the warehouse. In particular, the warehouse contained generators, heat pumps, and medical equipment.
Also among the destroyed items was a supply of humanitarian aid for people affected by shelling, fires, and evacuations. The destroyed warehouse was one of the key logistics centers of the Ukrainian Red Cross.
What is known about the night attack?
The Russians attacked Ukraine overnight with 496 drones and 74 missiles. The air defense neutralized 476 UAVs and 48 missiles.
The Russian army simultaneously used ballistic, anti-ship, cruise and aircraft missiles. The Air Force says that one of the features of the attack was the large number of ballistic and jet drones.
Kyiv was the hardest hit — at least 21 people have been killed and 85 injured so far. Houses in the city were also destroyed, and people are still being rescued from the rubble. Fires broke out in many areas of the city.
People in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Mykolaiv regions were also injured as a result of the night attack.
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