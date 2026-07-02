New details of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv — animals at the zoo were injured and a key Ukrainian Red Cross warehouse was destroyed

On the night of July 2, the Russians carried out one of the most massive attacks on Kyiv since the beginning of the war. The consequences of the strikes on the zoo and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society of Ukraine became known.

The buildings of the primate and bird department, the dome of the winter garden, the aquaterrarium, the hayloft, the northern entrance group and the exotic plants of the winter garden were damaged at the Kyiv Zoo. The zoo is open, but you can only enter through the central entrance.

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The Ukrainian Red Cross lost 320,000 units of humanitarian cargo and equipment worth over UAH 79 million due to the attack on the warehouse. In particular, the warehouse contained generators, heat pumps, and medical equipment.

Also among the destroyed items was a supply of humanitarian aid for people affected by shelling, fires, and evacuations. The destroyed warehouse was one of the key logistics centers of the Ukrainian Red Cross.