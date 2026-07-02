Russians launched a massive attack on Kyiv at night, killing 13 people. They hit Ukraine with 74 missiles and almost 500 drones

On the night of July 2, the Russians launched a massive attack on Kyiv, killing at least 13 people and injuring another 86.

This is written by the State Emergency Service and the head of the City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

Three children, in particular, are in Kyiv hospitals: a five-year-old girl and her one-year-old brother, who is currently undergoing surgery, and a 16-year-old girl.

The attack affected 30 locations in all districts of Kyiv. There are significant direct flights to residential buildings, where the dead are being rescued from under the rubble.

In the Darnytsky district, the impact caused the destruction of the first to sixth floors of a nine-story residential building. A five-story building was also partially destroyed there.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, falling debris caused a fire in a market and a hotel roof to catch fire. A building housing one of the ambulance substations was also damaged, injuring at least 5 medics and substation drivers.

In the Desnyansky district, there is destruction in a nine-story residential building. There are people trapped inside.

A fire broke out in a private house in the Svyatoshynsky district. People are also trapped in another private house that was hit by debris.

1 8













Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Seven people were injured in the attack in the Kyiv region. Private homes, a dormitory were damaged, and a fire broke out at an enterprise.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Other regions were also hit. For example, in the Mykolaiv region, in the morning, Russians attacked the Halytsynivska community with a drone, injuring a 66-year-old woman. In Kherson, Russians hit a civilian car, injuring a man.

How many missiles and drones did the Russians launch?

According to the Air Force, the Russians launched 570 targets over Ukraine overnight — 74 missiles and 496 UAVs, namely:

4 3M22 “Zircon” anti-ship missiles;

24 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles;

34 X-101 cruise missiles;

8 “Kaliber” cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

496 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types, loitering munitions UAV “Banderol”, and simulator drones.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 524 targets — 48 missiles and 476 drones of various types:

4 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles;

32 X-101 cruise missiles;

8 “Kaliber” cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

476 enemy UAVs of various types.

According to the Air Forces, 25 ballistic missiles and 12 strike UAVs hit 33 locations, and debris fell in 18 locations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.