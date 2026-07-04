Trump had a phone conversation with Zelensky

President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing sources.

During the conversation, Zelensky congratulated Trump on US Independence Day.

Information about the call to journalists was also confirmed by the advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn.

Zelensky later commented that he and Trump "had a very good phone conversation", and he thanked the US for its military and political support.

Zelensky also said that they discussed with Trump the current situation on the front and in diplomacy. According to Zelensky, there is a real prospect of ending this war, and Americaʼs determination will be crucial.

The presidents also agreed to continue the conversation in person during the NATO summit in Ankara.

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