The Vetkhovna Rada adopted the law on the National Pantheon

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted bill No. 15360 on the creation of the Ukrainian National Pantheon. The document was supported by 287 MPs.

This was reported on the parliamentʼs social networks.

The project was submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 28, Constitution Day. It will be a nationwide place of remembrance, where the most outstanding Ukrainians who made historical contributions to gaining and restoring independence, to statehood and state development, and the formation of the Ukrainian nation, army, culture, art, science, sports, development of civil society, and religion will be honored.

The draft law defines the features of holding competitions for the construction of the pantheon, its arrangement, mechanisms for honoring prominent Ukrainians, and a list of requirements under which such honoring cannot take place.