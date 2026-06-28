The Order of Europe and the National Pantheon will appear in Ukraine. Zelensky registered the draft laws

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws on the creation of the Ukrainian National Pantheon (No. 15360) and the establishment of a new state award — the Order of Europe (No. 15359).

He reported this during an address on the occasion of Constitution Day at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

Thus, the Order of Europe will be awarded to Ukrainians and foreigners who have contributed to Ukraineʼs strategic course towards full membership in the European Union and have contributed to helping Ukraine strengthen its resilience in protecting its independence and the security of all of Europe.

"Ukraine absolutely deserves to have an order with this name. It has earned it with its round-the-clock struggle for the life of Europe. And all those who stood and stand shoulder to shoulder with us in this struggle will be awarded such a distinction — the Ukrainian Order of Europe," the president emphasized.