The Order of Europe and the National Pantheon will appear in Ukraine. Zelensky registered the draft laws

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws on the creation of the Ukrainian National Pantheon (No. 15360) and the establishment of a new state award — the Order of Europe (No. 15359).
He reported this during an address on the occasion of Constitution Day at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.
Thus, the Order of Europe will be awarded to Ukrainians and foreigners who have contributed to Ukraineʼs strategic course towards full membership in the European Union and have contributed to helping Ukraine strengthen its resilience in protecting its independence and the security of all of Europe.
"Ukraine absolutely deserves to have an order with this name. It has earned it with its round-the-clock struggle for the life of Europe. And all those who stood and stand shoulder to shoulder with us in this struggle will be awarded such a distinction — the Ukrainian Order of Europe," the president emphasized.
A draft law on the creation of the National Pantheon has also appeared on the Verkhovna Rada website. This will be a nationwide place of remembrance, where the most outstanding Ukrainians who made historical contributions to gaining and restoring independence, state formation and state development, and the formation of the Ukrainian nation, army, culture, art, science, sports, and the development of civil society and religion will be honored.
The draft law defines the features of holding competitions for the construction of the Pantheon, its arrangement, mechanisms for honoring prominent Ukrainians, and a list of requirements under which such honoring cannot take place.
"The names of all the heroes who fought for Ukraine in different centuries and eras, who inspired Ukraine, will be combined and forever inscribed in our history with a capital letter, with great respect and attention from the state — our state, Ukraine, which respects itself, values its own and protects its own. Its own, this is very important. Its right to be Ukrainians," Zelensky noted.
- On May 25, the leader of the OUN, Colonel of the UNR Army Andriy Melnyk, and his wife Sofia Fedak-Melnyk were reburied at the National Military Memorial Cemetery near Kyiv. Ukraine has also received permission to rebury the head of the OUN Yevhen Konovalets, which will happen soon.
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