Ukraine already has permission to rebury Colonel of the UNR Army, Commander of the Sich Riflemen, Founder and First Chairman of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) Yevhen Konovalets, who is buried at the Croswijk Cemetery in Rotterdam (Netherlands).

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk at the funeral ceremony of the OUN leader Andriy Melnyk, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"The next one will be Yevhen Konovalets, he is buried in Rotterdam. We already have permission, we are preparing and will carry out the reburial ceremony in the near future," she said.

Vereshchuk added that they plan to return not only figures from the 20th century, but also from various historical periods, in particular the Princely and Cossack eras.

When asked whether prominent people who will be reburied at the National War Memorial Cemetery will be reburied at the National Pantheon in the future, she noted that this is still being discussed within the framework of the Pantheon law.

In turn, the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINP) Oleksandr Alfyorov added that work is currently underway on hundreds of prominent figures.

At the same time, the speakers avoided answering whether Stepan Banderaʼs reburial was planned.

In June 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the reburial at the National Monument of the Ukrainian Peopleʼs Republic of outstanding fighters for Ukraineʼs independence in the 20th century.

At the end of March 2026, the head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov reported that he would soon submit to the president for consideration the results and proposals for the creation of the Pantheon of Outstanding Ukrainians, which would list outstanding Ukrainians who are currently buried abroad.

On May 25, the leader of OUN, colonel of the UNR Army Andriy Melnyk, and his wife Sofia Fedak-Melnyk were reburied at the National Cemetery of Ukraine.

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