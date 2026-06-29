MP Mykola Tyshchenko under suspicion. Investigation says he demanded $1 million for “covering” call centers

SAPO and NABU have exposed the MP Mykola Tyshchenko — he is suspected of demanding $1 million in bribes for a "covering" a call center, and of money laundering.

This was reported by SAPO, and the name of the MP was confirmed by Babelʼs sources.

According to law enforcement, in 2023 he demanded $1 million from a man he believed was one of the organizers of a network of fraudulent call centers. In exchange for this money, he promised not to interfere with their activities and to help eliminate competitors. However, the MP never received this money.

Law enforcement officers also claim that the MP "laundered" UAH 12.6 million through a fictitious gift agreement with his ex-wife. According to the investigation, the woman did not have legal income for such a "gift", and there was no actual transfer of funds.

In addition, the MP allegedly indicated these funds in his annual declaration as a legally received gift.

He was informed of suspicion under articles of bribery, money laundering, and false declaration.

Where else does Tyshchenko appear?

On June 20, 2024, a video of a clash in the city center appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels. Blogger Ihor Lachenkov wrote that people in uniform from the entourage of the MP Mykola Tyshchenko beat and twisted the serviceman Dmytro "Son" Mazokha (Pavlov) while he was walking with his child and friends.

This happened after Mazokha argued with Tyshchenko. According to one version, Mazokha and his friends asked Tyshchenko who these armed people without identification marks were walking with the MP.

Tyshchenko claimed that during searches of illegal bot farms, “police officers were attacked”. He posted a video showing a police officer surrounded by his men talking to Mazokha and two other men. Tyshchenko wrote that “a friend of one of the organizers of the fraudulent bot farms” hit the investigator several times and allegedly tried to escape.

The Dnipro police did not confirm Tyshchenkoʼs version and reported that unknown individuals in camouflage beat a 33-year-old man and illegally detained him. They opened two criminal proceedings there — for intentional minor bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty.

It later turned out that the policeman who was with Tyshchenko in Dnipro was Bohdan Pysarenko from the capitalʼs police. He was fired.

On June 25, 2024, Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty, and in the evening he was sent under house arrest.

Another person involved in the fight was charged with unlawful deprivation of liberty and torture. The prosecutorʼs office did not say who it was, but it is likely one of Tyshchenkoʼs guards. On the same day, police detained one of Mazokhaʼs attackers.

On May 12, 2025, the court changed the preventive measures for Mykola Tyshchenko and Bohdan Pisarenko. Then they were assigned night house arrest until July 12. On October 9, 2025, the court changed the preventive measures for Tyshchenko and Pisarenko — instead of night house arrest, they were assigned a personal bond.

Already on February 26, 2026, Tyshchenko returned to the Verkhovna Rada — he joined the "Restorement of Ukraine" deputy group (he had previously been expelled from the "Servant of the People" party).

The next court hearing in the case of the beating of a veteran is scheduled for July 14, 2026. Tyshchenko disrupted some previous trials, and sometimes did not even attend them.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.