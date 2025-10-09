The MP Tyshchenkoʼs preventive measure was mitigated in the case of illegal imprisonment of a veteran

On October 9, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Dnipro changed the preventive measure for the MP Mykola Tyshchenko. Instead of night house arrest, a personal bond was imposed.

This is reported by Suspilne.

A similar decision was made regarding the second person involved in the case, former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko. The preventive measure will be in effect until December 9.

The case of Mykola Tyshchenko

On June 20, 2024, a video of a clash in the city center appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels. Blogger Ihor Lachenkov wrote that people in uniform from the entourage of the MP Mykola Tyshchenko beat and twisted the serviceman Dmytro "Son" Mazokha (Pavlov) while he was walking with his child and friends.

This happened after Mazokha argued with Tyshchenko. According to one version, Mazokha and his friends asked Tyshchenko who these armed people without identification marks were walking with the MP.

Tyshchenko claimed that during searches of illegal bot farms, “police officers were attacked”. He posted a video showing a police officer surrounded by his men talking to Mazokha and two other men. Tyshchenko wrote that “a friend of one of the organizers of the fraudulent bot farms” hit the investigator several times and allegedly tried to escape.

The Dnipro police did not confirm Tyshchenkoʼs version and reported that unknown individuals in camouflage beat a 33-year-old man and illegally detained him. They opened two criminal proceedings there — for intentional minor bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty.

It later turned out that the policeman who was with Tyshchenko in Dnipro was Bohdan Pysarenko from the capitalʼs police. He was fired.

On June 25, Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty, and in the evening he was placed under house arrest.

Another person involved in the fight was charged with unlawful deprivation of liberty and torture. The prosecutorʼs office did not say who it was, but it is likely one of Tyshchenkoʼs guards. On the same day, police detained one of Mazokhaʼs attackers.

