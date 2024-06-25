The police detained one of the attackers of the former military officer in Dnipro. Tyshchenko appears in this case

Law enforcement officers detained one of the participants in the events in Dnipro, when men in balaclavas and camouflage with no identifying marks used force against former “Kraken” special unit fighter Dmytro Pavlov (with a callsign "Son") and handcuffed him.
The National Police of Ukraine writes about it.
The police initiated two criminal proceedings — for illegal deprivation of liberty and torture. Law enforcement officers searched the houses of the suspects, where they seized weapons and clothes.
MP Mykola Tyshchenko has already been informed of suspicion in this case. The investigation believes that he instructed a group of men to use force on the former serviceman.
The day before, the Kyiv police fired their employee Bohdan Pysarenko, who, together with the bodyguard of deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, participated in the attack on former military officer Dmytro Pavlov in Dnipro.
- In Dnipro, on June 20, a group of unknown persons attacked a former fighter of the Kraken special unit, Dmytro "Son" Pavlov, while he was walking with a child. The video shows that the security of the MP Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, was involved in the incident.
- On June 21, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak reacted to the conflict and called the behavior of his godfather Tyshchenko shameful.