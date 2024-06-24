The policeman, who attacked a military man with Peopleʼs Deputy Tyschenko, was dismissed from service

The Kyiv police fired their employee Bohdan Pisarenko, who, together with the security of Peopleʼs Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko in Dnipro, participated in the attack on the former fighter of the Kraken special unit Dmytro "Syn" Pavlov.

This is reported by Slidstvo.Info with reference to the National Police.

Pysarenko was released following the results of an official investigation.

In Dnipro, on June 20 , a group of unknown persons attacked a former fighter of the Kraken special unit, Dmytro "Syn" Pavlov, while he was walking with a child. The video shows that the security of Peopleʼs Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, was involved in the incident.

On June 21, the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak reacted to the conflict and called the behavior of his godfather Tyshchenko shameful.