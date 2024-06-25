MP Mykola Tyshchenko was informed about the suspicion

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, informed MP Mykola Tyshchenko of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Investigators established that on June 20, a group of people in Dnipro, on the instructions of the MP Tyshchenko, conspired and used force against a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, they inflicted physical injuries on him and illegally detained him for a certain period of time.

The Office of the Prosecutor General will request that the MP be elected as a precautionary measure in the form of 24-hour house arrest. The MP was also searched.

The State Bureau of Investigation conducts the pre-trial investigation.

The day before, the Kyiv police released their employee Bohdan Pisarenko, who, together with the security of the MP Mykola Tyshchenko in Dnipro, participated in the attack on the former fighter of the Kraken special unit Dmytro "Syn" Pavlov.