MP Tyshchenko and ex-policeman Pysarenko were re-elected to preventive measures

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Dnipro changed the preventive measures for MP Mykola Tyshchenko and former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko.

This is reported by Suspilne.

On May 12, the court proceeded to consider the merits of the case — the first written, audio, and video evidence was reviewed, a correspondent for Suspilne reports. The prosecutor requested an extension of the preventive measure in the form of house arrest for both defendants.

At the same time, lawyers for Tyshchenko and Pysarenko were against it. The former police officerʼs defense insisted that it violated human rights. The fact is that the total period of 24-hour house arrest under the Convention on Human Rights should not exceed 6 months, and for Pysarenko it lasts almost 11 months.

As a result, both defendants were ordered to be placed under night house arrest until July 12. Night house arrest will last from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM the next day.

What preceded

On June 20, 2024, a video of a clash in the city center appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels. Blogger Ihor Lachenkov wrote that people in uniform from the entourage of the MP Mykola Tyshchenko beat and twisted the serviceman Dmytro "Son" Mazokha (Pavlov) while he was walking with his child and friends. This happened after Mazokha argued with Tyshchenko. According to one version, Mazokha and his friends asked Tyshchenko who these armed people without identification marks were walking with the Peopleʼs Deputy.

Tyshchenko claimed that during searches of illegal bot farms, “police officers were attacked”. He posted a video showing a police officer surrounded by his men talking to Mazokha and two other men. Tyshchenko wrote that “a friend of one of the organizers of the fraudulent bot farms” hit the investigator several times and allegedly tried to escape.

The Dnipro police did not confirm Tyshchenkoʼs version and reported that unknown individuals in camouflage beat a 33-year-old man and illegally detained him. They opened two criminal proceedings there — for intentional minor bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty.

It later turned out that the policeman who was with Tyshchenko in Dnipro was from the metropolitan police. He was fired.

On June 25, Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty, and in the evening he was placed under house arrest.

Another person involved in the fight was charged with unlawful deprivation of liberty and torture. The prosecutorʼs office did not say who it was, but it is likely one of Tyshchenkoʼs bodyguards. On the same day, police detained one of Mazokhaʼs attackers.

