Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has ordered the declassification of information about all military assistance to Ukraine from 2022 to 2026.

He wrote about this in H.

“I have also instructed the SKW [Military Counterintelligence Service] to investigate who deliberately tried to reveal a state secret. We are operating in a state of war near our borders, and every action directed against Poland’s state interests endangers the safety of Polish citizens… We will hold everyone accountable for this, regardless of immunities,” he wrote.

Earlier, the co-chair of the far-right Polish party "Confederation", the Deputy Speaker of the Sejm Krzysztof Bosak, said that in March the government had transferred interceptor missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine. According to him, Poland bought these missiles from the United States to create a multi-level air defense system for the country.

"These are the only missiles that Poland possessed/possess and that are capable of countering the Russian ʼIskanderʼ missiles that pose a threat to Poland and are deployed in the Kaliningrad region," he added.