Ukrainian National Pantheon to be Built in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra

The Cabinet of Ministers has determined a location for the Ukrainian National Pantheon. It is planned to be built on the territory of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance.

The government has instructed to prepare a concept for the Pantheon and discuss it with experts and the public. The project will be financed from the state budget and other sources permitted by law.

The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will compile a list of prominent figures who can be reburied in the Pantheon. This also includes Ukrainians buried abroad.

The Ministry of Culture will determine the exact location for the Pantheon within the reserve, taking into account the requirements for the protection of cultural heritage. The department will also hold an architectural competition for the best project.

On July 1, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the creation of the Ukrainian National Pantheon. It provides for the creation of a memorial complex for the burial and reburial of fighters for Ukraineʼs independence and other prominent figures in Ukrainian history.

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