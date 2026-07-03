Interpol is looking for Ukrainian Anastasia Berezovskaya, suspected of attempting to assassinate Dnipro developer Yermolayev

Interpol is looking for 39-year-old Ukrainian Anastasia Berezovskaya, who is suspected of the attempted murder of Dnipro developer Vadym Yermolaev, his common-law wife Anna Nasobina, and their common-law son.

This is reported by the French publications Le Parisien, Le Figaro, Nice-Matin and Reuters.

Monaco Deputy Prosecutor Morgan Raymond said the suspect planted explosives and detonated them remotely. He said she then walked to France, where she rented a car and drove through Italy to Germany, where she lives.

French authorities also obtained footage of Berezovskaya at the reception, where she had come to pick up a rental car under a false name.

Prosecutors allege that the woman scouted the area for three consecutive days (June 26, 27 and 28). She is described as a strong-built woman with black hair and at least one tattoo.

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Police say the suspectʼs home in Frankfurt and rental car were searched, evidence seized and handed over to the Monaco authorities. They also say the woman did not act alone — two of her possible accomplices were previously detained, but were later released.

It took investigators 48 hours to identify the suspect.

Earlier, BFM TV, citing sources, wrote that on the evening of July 2, an Interpol red card was issued for the arrest of the suspect.

Attempt on Yermolaev

Vadym Yermolayev is a Ukrainian businessman, one of the largest developers of Dnipro. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has not lived in Ukraine. Since 2023, the National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions on him due to his alcohol business in occupied Crimea.

On the evening of June 29, an explosion occurred in a house in Monaco, injuring three people. The video shows an unknown person leaving a backpack in the lobby of the house where Yermolaev lives, which then exploded.

Although Yermolaev’s name was not officially confirmed among the victims, several media outlets reported it. The Ukrainian Embassy in France told Suspilne that all three were members of a family of Ukrainian origin.

Initially, the media reported that his wife Anna Yermolaeva was injured along with the businessman. She later confirmed to Suspilny that she was not the one injured.

Later it became known that the woman who was injured along with Yermolayev is called Anna Nasobina. She is the daughter of former deputy prosecutor of the Dnipropetrovsk region Oleksandr Nasobin, who is Yermolayevʼs common-law wife. Their son, born in 2012, was also injured.

The French media outlet Le Figaro, citing sources, wrote that local investigators are considering, in particular, the version of the involvement of the Security Service of Ukraine in the assassination attempt.

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