Media: Yermolaevʼs partner, who was injured with him in Monaco, is the daughter of the former deputy prosecutor of the Dnipropetrovsk region

The woman who was injured along with Dnipro developer Vadym Yermolayev in the explosion in Monaco on June 29 is named Anna Nasobina. She is the daughter of former deputy prosecutor of the Dnipropetrovsk region Oleksandr Nasobina, who died in 2022.

This is reported by the local media outlet Nice-Matin.

Previously, the media called the victim Yermolaevʼs partner. Her leg and foot were amputated due to the explosion.

Nasobina (46) is also from Dnipro. In 2023, she moved to London and became a partner at Wycombe Square Investments LLP, a tax services firm for non-residents. In 2016, she co-founded Club Éclectique, a British club focused on cultural activities: it offers concerts, exhibitions, and invitation-only parties for its members.

clubeclectique / Instagram

The clubʼs events feature Russian artists close to the Kremlin, and its patrons include members of the Moscow diaspora in London. They have also organized galas and private parties in Monaco.

So far, investigators have only interviewed Yermolayev and Nasobinaʼs son, born in 2012 — he received burns in the explosion. Law enforcement officers may visit the businessman soon, but Nasobinaʼs condition remains unstable.

Attempt on Yermolaev

Vadym Yermolayev is a Ukrainian businessman, one of the largest developers of the Dnipro. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has not lived in Ukraine. Since 2023, the National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions on him due to his alcohol business in occupied Crimea.

On the evening of June 29, an explosion occurred in a house in Monaco, injuring three people. The video shows an unknown man leaving a backpack in the lobby of the house where Yermolaev lives, which then exploded. The search for the suspect continues.

Although Yermolayevʼs name was not officially confirmed among the victims, several media outlets reported it, and his official wife Anna later confirmed it to Suspilne. The Ukrainian Embassy in France told Suspilne that all three are members of a family of Ukrainian origin.

The French media outlet Le Figaro, citing sources, wrote that local investigators are considering, in particular, the version of the involvement of the Security Service of Ukraine in the assassination attempt.

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