BFM TV: A woman disguised as a man is suspected of the assassination attempt on Dnipro developer Vadym Yermolayev

A woman disguised as a man is suspected of the assassination attempt on Dnipro developer Vadym Yermolayev. According to investigators, she is in a third country — not Monaco, where the explosion occurred, nor France.

This is reported by the French publication BFM TV, citing investigations and sources.

According to the investigation, the suspect conducted additional reconnaissance at the scene of the incident on the same day, June 29. Sources claim that on the evening of July 2, an Interpol red card was issued for the suspectʼs arrest.

The investigation is being conducted into a case of attempted murder and complicity in it, planting explosives in a public place, and complicity in a criminal organization. It is being handled by three investigators.

According to the French newspaper Le Figaro, citing sources, the suspect is a 30-year-old Ukrainian woman living in Germany.

Attempt on Yermolaev

Vadym Yermolayev is a Ukrainian businessman, one of the largest developers of Dnipro. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has not lived in Ukraine. Since 2023, the National Security and Defense Council has imposed sanctions on him due to his alcohol business in occupied Crimea.

On the evening of June 29, an explosion occurred in a house in Monaco, injuring three people. The video shows an unknown person leaving a backpack in the lobby of the house where Yermolaev lives, which then exploded. The search for the suspect continues.

Although Yermolaevʼs name was not officially confirmed among the victims, several media outlets reported it. The Ukrainian Embassy in France told Suspilne that all three were members of a family of Ukrainian origin.

Initially, the media reported that his wife Anna Yermolaeva was injured along with the businessman. She later confirmed to Suspilny that she was not the one injured.

Later it became known that the woman who was injured along with Yermolayev is called Anna Nasobina. She is the daughter of former deputy prosecutor of the Dnipropetrovsk region Oleksandr Nasobin, who is Yermolayevʼs common-law wife. Their son, born in 2012, was also injured.

The French media outlet Le Figaro, citing sources, wrote that local investigators are considering, in particular, the version of the involvement of the Security Service of Ukraine in the assassination attempt.

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